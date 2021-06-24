'HEARTS (STILL) ON FIRE': Older, wiser but still rocking, The Dirty Guv'nahs plan a Summer on Broadway celebration

A lot has changed since the first time The Dirty Guv’nahs played Maryville, way back in 2007 as the opening act on a spring bill at The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint. Singer James Trimble still had another year before he would finish his master’s degree at the University of Tennessee, and while school was certainly a priority, the fledgling band he and his friends had launched on a lark was just getting started.