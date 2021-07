Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said he will resign as a trustee at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” Buffett said in a statement that detailed his annual charitable giving, which totaled $4.1 billion this year. “I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s.”