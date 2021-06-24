Fundraiser set up for deceased contractor’s family

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the contractor killed in the West Hills Community College water tank rupture on Monday. Mary Camacho, a family friend, set up the fundraiser to help cover the living expenses of carpenter Dion Jones’ wife and three children. Jones was a union carpenter who’d worked for J.R. Filanc Construction Co. Inc. in Escondido for nearly two decades. He'd been working on the water treatment plant project in Lemoore for eight months prior the explosion.