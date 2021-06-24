Cancel
Hanford, CA

Fundraiser set up for deceased contractor’s family

By Donald A. Promnitz dpromnitz@hanfordsentinel.com
Hanford Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the contractor killed in the West Hills Community College water tank rupture on Monday. Mary Camacho, a family friend, set up the fundraiser to help cover the living expenses of carpenter Dion Jones’ wife and three children. Jones was a union carpenter who’d worked for J.R. Filanc Construction Co. Inc. in Escondido for nearly two decades. He'd been working on the water treatment plant project in Lemoore for eight months prior the explosion.

hanfordsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Lemoore, CA
City
Escondido, CA
City
Hanford, CA
