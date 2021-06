Patchogue-Medford’s Josh Knoth was one out away from a no-hitter. The sophomore cruised through 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and was looking for one more. He struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the seventh inning before Tom Ribaudo reached on an error. Lefthanded hitting Mike Mortilla then grounded a single up the middle and beat the throw to first to break up the no-hit bid.