Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trae Young's 48 Points Lead Hawks to Game 1 Win Over Bucks

By Nick Selbe
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFsii_0adgPyBJ00

For the third consecutive series, Trae Young went into enemy territory and silenced the building.

Young's torrid postseason run continued in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night, as he scored a playoff-career-high 48 points on 17-for-34 shooting to lead the Hawks to a 116–113 over the Bucks.

Young also chipped in 11 assists with seven rebounds in what was his seventh 30-point game this postseason. His 48 points tie him with Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James for the fourth-most all-time high in a conference finals game. He's also the youngest player with at least 40 points and 10 assists at this stage of the playoffs.

It is also the most by a player in Young's conference finals debut, breaking the previous mark of 41 held by Amar'e Stoudemire in 2005.

The game was close the whole way, with neither team holding a double-digit lead. The Bucks led by five at halftime before Atlanta finished the third quarter strong, holding a three-point lead heading into the fourth.

The Bucks led, 111–107, with just more than two minutes remaining. The Hawks pulled within one on a three-pointer by John Collins following two Atlanta offensive rebounds. Then the Hawks went ahead for good when Clint Capela scored off another offensive board. Two free throws by Young capped the 7–0 run that sealed the victory.

Collins finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Capela had 12 points and a team-high 19 boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

The Hawks are now 6–2 on the road this postseason. They'll look to take a 2–0 series lead in Game 2 in Milwaukee Friday.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

0
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Atlanta#Points Lead Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trae Young gave his dad an awesome Father’s Day gift

Trae Young gave his dad a perfect Father’s Day gift on Sunday. Young had 21 points and 10 assists and didn’t shoot well, but his Atlanta Hawks won Game 7 103-96 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though he was just 5-for-23 from the field, Young got great support from teammates like Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari. Huerter had 27 points and Gallinari scored 17 in the win.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Trae Young’s Parents Raised an NBA Superstar

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is arguably one of the NBA‘s most divisive stars. He has the Kobe Bryant shot mentality, a notorious weakness on the defensive end and a knack for drawing fouls akin to James Harden. I don’t know of many Trae Young fans who aren’t Hawks...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Never forget that Koby Altman passed on Luka Doncic and Trae Young for Collin Sexton

Cavs fans should never forget that Koby Altman passed on Luka Doncic. Kent Bazemore. If the Cavs had just taken on Bazemore’s contract, the Cavs would’ve been able to draft Luka Doncic or Trae Young. This will forever be Koby Altman’s legacy. With Young leading the Hawks against the 76ers and wrecking their star perimeter player Ben Simmons, and Doncic going toe to toe with the LA Clippers in a series the Mavericks probably could’ve won had Doncic had any help whatsoever; it’s become a painful reminder of what the Cavs passed on for Collin Sexton.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has 2-Word Message For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers will welcome in the Atlanta Hawks for a series-deciding Game 7 on Sunday night with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. For the top-seeded Sixers to advance, All NBA center Joel Embiid will need to get some help from the team’s supporting cast and most notably, Ben Simmons.
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Would Have Knocked Ben Simmons Out Had They Played Together

Shaquille O'Neal delivered a scathing assessment of Ben Simmons, suggesting he would "knock out" the Philadelphia 76ers guard had the two shared the same locker room. Simmons took the brunt of the blame for his team's elimination from the playoffs after another dismal performance in the Sixers' 103-96 home loss in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAFanSided

How tall is Trae Young? Can Trae Young dunk? Trae Young salary 2021

Trae Young is enjoying a breakout showing in the postseason for the Atlanta Hawks but the biggest question fans have is about how tall he is and whether he can dunk. Trae Young is quickly becoming one of the best young players in the NBA. Scratch that, he’s quickly becoming one of the best players in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard may not have been a household name to casual fans.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...