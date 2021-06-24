Cancel
Florida State

Florida State football works towards September opener

By Alison Posey
The countdown is on for this Florida State football team, a team that's taking advantage of summer workouts and getting ready for that labor day weekend opening night against Notre Dame.

Recruiting is the big focus for head coach Mike Norvell right now. He estimates he's interacted with 3,500 high school athletes through camps on campus, and that's not counting unofficial visits.

It's been a busy month, but the current Seminoles are still getting work in. Position groups can meet an hour a week, and the coaches are making sure this team is ready to go when fall camp rolls around.

"I'm excited about where we are," said Norvell. "We still have a ton of work to do, but I'm ready for fall camp that's ahead, but our guys, you can see the growth, and that's something that's critical for us, but they're investing at a high level and I'm looking forward to what the future holds."

Florida State opens the 2021 season at home against Notre Dame on Sunday, September 5. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. on ABC 27.

