Tallahassee, FL

Katrina Young excited for opportunity to compete in second Olympic Games

By Alison Posey
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
After a year delay due to COVID-19, the Olympics are almost here. The 2020 turned 2021 summer games begin at the end of July in Tokyo, and we're going to see some garnet and gold looking to bring the gold home to the US of A.

Katrina Young, a diver, graduated from Florida State in 2015, but she continues to train in Tallahassee. Young represented the red white and blue in 2016. Her final dive locked in her spot in this year's games.

It's the culmination of a crazy year. She was training in her coach's driveway at one point while waiting for pools to open back up, but for Young, all the work to get to this point has been more than worth it.

"I'm absolutely stoked to do it again," said Young. "There's so much uncertainty with COVID, it was a really hard time with everybody. I feel so, so grateful for the opportunity to come back and do this again."

The preliminary rounds for women's 10-meter diving begin August 4.

