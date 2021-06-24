Alaska Airlines to restart Fort Myers to Los Angeles and Seattle flights in November
Alaska Airlines to restart Fort Myers to Los Angeles and Seattle flights in November
Alaska Airlines will resume its nonstop service between Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Nov. 19. Alaska has also increased the frequency of both flights and will operate daily to LAX and SEA.
For more information or to book a flight, please visit alaskaair.com .