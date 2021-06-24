Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Alaska Airlines to restart Fort Myers to Los Angeles and Seattle flights in November

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve8qH_0adgPCFn00

Alaska Airlines to restart Fort Myers to Los Angeles and Seattle flights in November

Alaska Airlines will resume its nonstop service between Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on Nov. 19. Alaska has also increased the frequency of both flights and will operate daily to LAX and SEA.

For more information or to book a flight, please visit alaskaair.com .

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

-1
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Economy
Related