Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

By VIN A. CHERWOO
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sufM_0adgP7vP00

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — (AP) — Trailing by two goals in the second period of an elimination game, the New York Islanders kept their composure. They got one goal before the end of the period, and tied it in the third.

Anthony Beauvillier then stole the puck and scored 1:08 into overtime as the Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.

“We knew we had a lot of time on the clock still," star center Mathew Barzal said. "Just stuck with it and fortunate enough to get two goals and tie it up, and obviously win in overtime.”

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield also scored for the Islanders, with Barzal getting assists on both. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves. It was a big response after an 8-0 loss in Tampa in Game 5 on Monday night.

“We knew we were going to bounce back,” Beauvillier said. “Even going down 2-0, I thought we were still on top of our game. We were having good shifts and we just stuck with it. Obviously a huge character win.”

Beauvillier got his stick on the puck to pick off Blake Coleman's pass for Jan Rutta in the right circle, gathered it and quickly beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on the first shot on goal of the extra period. It was Beauvillier's first career playoff overtime goal, and his first score since Game 1 of the second round against Boston.

With this possibly the final game at Nassau Coliseum as the Islanders plan to move into their new home at UBS Arena next season, fans showered the ice with beer cans and bottles in celebration.

“I've never seen anything like that,” Barzal said. “A little dangerous, but you don't see that too often, so we embraced it. That's the Islanders faithful — they're passionate, they get excited, and it was good stuff.”

Brayden Point scored for the ninth straight game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who lost playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov (27 points) to an apparent injury early in the first period. Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

“We battled hard, we were short from the beginning,” Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos said. “We played a hell of a game to get up 2-0. We knew they were going to push. It’s two good teams going at it at the best time of the year. For the most part, I thought we played pretty solid. ... We didn’t get the job done tonight, but we get to go back in front of our fans and get the job done there.”

Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

Trailing 2-1, the Islanders came out strong to start the third, getting the first seven shots of the period. Mayfield tied at 2 with 8:44 left when he got a pass from Barzal, skated into the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy with a shot that went in off the crossbar.

“We found a way to win, which is huge for us," Beauvillier said. "Everyone's happy and we get to go to Tampa for Game 7.”

Vasilevskiy had a nice glove save on Barzal two minutes into the second to preserve Tampa Bay’s 1-0 lead.

Cal Clutterbuck engaged in some pushing and shoving with Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman, drawing a roughing penalty to put Tampa Bay on the power play 6 1/2 minutes into the second.

The advantage lasted a minute as Victor Hedman was called for tripping and then Mikhail Sergachev was whistled for interference 45 seconds apart. The Islanders managed just one shot during the 5-on-3, and one on the remaining advantage.

Cirelli made it 2-0 with 7:24 left in the second on a breakaway as he brought the puck up the left side and beat Varlamov between the legs for his fourth of the postseason.

The Islanders got on the scoreboard less than two minutes later as Barzal brought the puck up the middle of the ice and passed it off to Eberle, who skated in a put backhander past Vasilevskiy with 5:38 remaining.

Tempers flared at the second-period buzzer as Stamkos and Mayfield were involved in some pushing and shoving. Mayfield and Coleman received roughing penalties.

The Islanders outshot the Lightning 7-6 in a tightly played first period. Point got the Lightning on the scoreboard with a backhander from the left side off a rebound of a shot by Cirelli, taking Kucherov’s spot on the top line, for his league-best 14th of the playoffs. His streak is one shy of the NHL record set by Reggie Leach in 1976.

ELIMINATION

The Islanders improved to 8-2 all-time when facing elimination at home in Game 6 of a postseason series

SCORING SWINGS

Cirelli scored Tampa Bay’s 12th consecutive goal dating to the third period of Game 4 on Saturday night. The Lightning scored twice in that period in a 3-2 loss and then won 8-0 in Game 5 on Monday night. The Islanders scored the last three in this one to even the series.

RALLYING

It was the first time in the series the team that scored first didn’t win. The Islanders improved to 6-6 this postseason when giving up the first goal. The Lightning fell to 11-2 when scoring first.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
5
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Reggie Leach
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Jordan Eberle
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Scott Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Uniondale#Ap#Ubs Arena#Tampa Bay#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLYardbarker

Seattle Kraken mock expansion draft

The NHL will be getting a 32nd team for the 2021-22 season when the Seattle Kraken make their debut. With the NHL Expansion Draft just a few weeks away, we are going to take a look at what a potential Kraken roster might look like at the end of that expansion draft. Each team with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights (who are exempt from the expansion draft this year) will lose one player unless they make some sort of trade with Seattle and give up additional assets. Though as we saw in the Vegas expansion draft, that might be a foolish approach for some teams.
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Stanley Cup Final begins on Monday when the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Islanders’ Anthony Beauvillier went full ‘Old School’ Will Ferrell after scoring OT winner vs. Brayden Point, Lightning

There will be a Game 7 in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs semifinals series between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning after Isles’ winger Anthony Beauvillier buried the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6, Wednesday night. The Isles’ victory spoiled a historic night by Brayden Point, who became the first Lightning player to record a point in nine-straight playoff games.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal once again underdogs in Cup final vs Tampa Bay Lightning

It’s been 28 years but the Montreal Canadiens are finally back in a Stanley Cup final after pulling off another massive upset against the Vegas Golden Knights and defying all the odds and the hockey analyst who didn’t even have them beating Toronto in the first round. The Canadiens somehow...
NHLNBC Sports

Lightning too much for Canadiens in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

No, it didn’t always feel like the 5-1 final score. Still, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked like the heavy favorites in Game 1, taking a 1-0 series lead against the Canadiens. It didn’t take the Lightning very long to take a 1-0 lead over the Canadiens in Game 1. They went up 1-0 less than seven minutes into the contest.
NHLPosted by
Forbes

Goalies Vasilevskiy And Price Are Giving Stanley Cup Finalists Bang For Their Bucks

There are plenty of overpaid goalies in the NHL. We’re looking at you Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida and Matt Murray in Ottawa. But there are also big-money goalies that are worth every penny, and the 2021 Stanley Cup Final should be a display of why Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Montreal’s Carey Price are so well-compensated and how they affect the outcome of every game they’re in.
NHLUSA Today

Lightning lead Canadiens 2-1 after 2 periods in Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a strong start against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, building a 2-1 lead for Andrei Vasilevskiy on Monday night on goals by Erik Cernak and Yanni Gourde. Vasilevskiy, a favorite to win the...
NHLNews4Jax.com

Lightning strike five times to take game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

TAMPA, Fla. – A three-goal third period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals Monday. In the first period, the two teams feeling each other out. It was the first time since March 5, 2020. The game also featured two Vezina-winning goaltenders facing off in the finals for the first time since 1999. However, that did not mean the game was not electric. Both teams giving the hits over the first 10 minutes of the game. But it was Tampa who would get on the board first.
NHLgananoquereporter.com

Offensive-zone turnovers burn Canadiens in Game 1 loss to Lightning

A failure to control the puck in the offensive zone proved costly for the Canadiens as they dropped a 5-1 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup final Monday night at Amalie Arena. The defending Cup champions turned three Montreal turnovers into goals...
NHLGrand Forks Herald

Nikita Kucherov's 2 goals lead Lightning past Canadiens in opener

Nikita Kucherov scored twice in a three-point night and Brayden Point collected three assists to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, June 28, to open the Stanley Cup Final. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos also scored, while goaltender...
NHLNBC Sports

How the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were built

It’s settled: the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. So, how did each team get here? Let’s look at how each Stanley Cup Finalist was built, starting with the Lightning, who hope to repeat as champs. Once we get deep into NHL...
NHLNBC Sports

Nikita Kucherov is key for Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 1 between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Canadiens-Lightning stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. Given...
NHLVermilion Standard

SIMMONS: Is Lightning's Brayden Point the new Doug Gilmour?

They are almost the same size — Brayden Point an inch shorter, some eight pounds heavier, than Doug Gilmour was in his playing days. Point plays with more speed than almost anyone he lines up against most nights, finds a way and the kind of manner that made Gilmour special and famous for his Hall of Fame days in the National Hockey League.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres

@RussianMachine: Dmitrij Jaskin will reportedly be signing a two-year, 3.6 million contract with the Coyotes. Jaskin was the KHL’s MVP and leading scorer this past season. Craig Morgan: Jaskin’s agent Allain Roy said that the report is no true. A deal is not signed but the Coyotes are a top option.
NHLchatsports.com

Realistic Trade Packages for Matthew Tkachuk

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 13: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames waits for play to resume against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)