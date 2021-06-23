Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cole Engineering awarded $179M OTA by U.S. Army

By Light Professional IT Services
Courier News
 10 days ago

Team CESI Chosen as Software Enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment. ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $179M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to serve as the core software enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Training Simulation Software / Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT). The TSS/TMT is the “core” simulation software and hardware that provides a common synthetic environment, the exercise design and control tool, and data manager for STE collective training.

www.couriernews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Army#Ota#Exercise#U S Army#Cesi#Ota#Ste Rrb#Tss#Tmt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Software
Related
Orlando, FLfloridanewswire.com

Cole Engineering Services (CESI) awarded $179M OTA by US Army

ORLANDO, Fla. /Florida Newswire/ — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $179M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to serve as the core software enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Training Simulation Software / Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT). The TSS/TMT is the “core” simulation software and hardware that provides a common synthetic environment, the exercise design and control tool, and data manager for STE collective training.
Militarymyheraldreview.com

Nemean awarded prime contract at US Army Maneuver Center

Nemean Solutions LLC was awarded a new multiyear prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Capability Development Integration Directorate, in Fort Benning, Georgia. The effort, dubbed “Firepower Support” includes the capability development for future infantry support systems and devices such as enhanced night vision devices, grenades and...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Marine Corps Places Additional Order for Ultra’s Orion Tactical Radios

Ultra Electronics has secured a $45 million order from the U.S. Marine Corps to deliver additional software-defined tactical radio systems for line-of-sight communications. Marine Corps Systems Command placed the order for Ultra Orion X500 radio systems under a potential $497 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2019 to support the U.S. Army’s TRILOS Radio program of record, the company said Thursday.
Savannah, GAthecolumbusceo.com

EMC Engineering Services, Inc. Recognized by the Zweig Group with 2021 Awards

EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, is pleased to announce being honored with the Zweig Group’s 2021 Hot Firm Award, as well as Zweig’s 2021 Best Firms To Work For Award. The Zweig Group‘s Hot Firm Award recognizes the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firms...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Alion Awarded $950M U.S. Air Force Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration And Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) Contract

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology is an awardee of the U.S. Air Force $950M multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract for Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC). Tasks awarded under this contract will cover engineering assessments, procurement of hardware and spares, full aircraft and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sensor integration, and contractor logistics support.
Fort Stewart, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fort Stewart wins Army award for conservation

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A sprawling Army post in Georgia is being recognized by the military for its conservation efforts. Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah has been chosen to received the Army Environmental Award for Natural Resources Conservation for a large installation. Home to the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort...
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Bell earns degree from U.S. Army War College

Lt. Col. Jonathan Bell, a 1998 Maryville High School graduate, completed a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, on June 11, 2021. The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BioLargo's Engineering Subsidiary on a Hot Streak with New Contract Awards

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary has recently been notified of several new contract awards. These recent wins are expected to increase the company's operating cash flow, which will support its plans for top-line revenue growth and its efforts to commercialize a number of BioLargo's patented environmental technologies.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Civil Engineering Graduate Student Awarded USSD Scholarship

Civil engineering doctoral student Julia Loshelder has been awarded a scholarship from the United States Society on Dams at its 2021 virtual conference. Loshelder’s research presentation entitled, “Remote Sensing Methods to Monitor the Change in Water Content in Dams” was presented along side student presentations from the University of Texas, University of Colorado, and the University of California Davis. The goal of Loshelder’s research is to use different wavelengths of light (visible, near-infrared, or microwave) to determine the moisture content of the soil in earthfill dams during construction and as a tool for monitoring dams after construction. Current methods are time and labor intensive and/or destructive, therefore this method would be rapid and non-destructive.
Fort Rucker, ALsoutheastsun.com

Rucker DPS earns top Army award

“You guys are leading the charge, you do it every day and your commitment to excellence is absolutely above the best.”. That’s what Maj. Gen. David Francis told the Fort Rucker first responders who gathered outside the post headquarters building June June 16 to actually receive the top Army award that they had been told they had earned earlier in the year.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Army upgrades awards for 'Black Hawk Down' special operators

The U.S. Army is upgrading the combat awards for 60 veterans who served in Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993, a battle in Somalia more commonly known as "Black Hawk Down" for its pop culture portrayals. Fifty-eight of the service members who fought in the battle will see their awards upgraded...
Barbourville, KYWKYT 27

U.S. Army hosting no cost walk-in medical clinics

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army is taking the initiative to give back while staying ready. “We try and maintain our readiness at all times and to be able to actually put our training into play here and help people means the world to us,” First Lieutenant Gabrielle Boyer said.
EnvironmentSFGate

Stanley Consultants earns national engineering award for Iowa organic recycling center

Muscatine High Strength Organic Waste Project wins ACEC national finalist award. A project designed by Stanley Consultants was named a national finalist in the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) prestigious Engineering Excellence Awards for 2021. The Muscatine, Iowa, organic waste recycling project won a Grand Award in the association’s overall category. Stanley Consultants is a worldwide provider of consulting engineering services.
Militaryconstructforstl.org

McCarthy Joins U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success Program

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. recently hosted a signing ceremony, formalizing the national construction firm’s partnership with the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program. McCarthy joins with other leading corporations to connect with active and former military professionals for future employment opportunities. “The PaYS Program supports the Army’s mission...