July 4, 1976. Now that was a thing. It was, of course, a big year, the 200-year anniversary of the signing, the Bicentennial Year. Every car dealer in American had some sort of something out on the lot in a red, white and blue motif, heck, so did motorcycle dealers, bicycle manufacturers, skateboard builders. Clothing stores in the malls (Kids: Malls were like an Amazon you could walk through) had all manner of star-spangled somethings on the rack. This was the disco era so silver lame complimented with five-point stars were seemingly made for each other.