UNITED STATES—There has been so much conversation in the past 18 months about the workforce in America and how so many businesses are facing an extreme shortage of workers. There has been plenty of talk that the extra $600 and later the extra $300 a month in unemployment benefits was a direct reason. The argument can be made that may have been the case for many Americans at the start of the pandemic when we did NOT have a vaccine. I mean would you risk your life to earn a buck? I know I wouldn’t.