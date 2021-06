Forward Madison FC will be celebrating Juneteenth this Saturday in a variety of ways as the Flamingos host the New England Revolution II at Breese Stevens Field. Juneteenth, which takes place annually on June 19, commemorates June 19, 1865, a day when African-American slaves in Texas were told by Union forces that they were free. They were the final group of slaves to realize their freedom. The greater Madison community will celebrate Juneteenth 2021 with its annual Juneteenth parade and celebration at Penn Park on Saturday, June 19.