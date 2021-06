MASSENA — A mid-season loss to Salmon River Central proved pivotal for the Canton Central boys lacrosse team. “One-hundred percent, that game was a turning point for us,” said coach Jeffrey Meyers after the Golden Bears avenged their only NAC loss with a relentless physical 7-5 win over the defending champion Shamrocks in the 2021 Section 10 Championship game at Mike Nicholas Field. “The players changed the way they approached practices and games. They changed their work ethic and they really bought into what we were coaching.”