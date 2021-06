Season 4 of Bristol Unpacked kicks off with a conversation with local sport coach Rayan Wilson, who has been involved in training amateur and elite athletes. We’re back with season 4 of Bristol Unpacked. We kick-off with a conversation with leading local sports coach Rayan Wilson. Rayan has been involved in training amateur and elite athletes and big names in Bristol, including Bobby Reid, Lloyd Kelly and Joe Bryan. On the eve of England’s second game against Scotland at Euro 2020, Rayan and Neil chat about the ongoing controversy over taking the knee and how clubs can do better at nurturing diverse and inner-city talent for the beautiful game.