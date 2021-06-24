Cancel
NBA

Hawks edge Bucks in Game 1

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Capela scored the go-ahead hoop with 29.8 seconds remaining, and Trae Young capped a 48-point performance with four subsequent free throws, allowing the Atlanta Hawks to stun the host Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opener of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night. The third-seeded and heavily favored Bucks went...

