Jim Ross On Steve Austin Benefitting From WWE Punishing Triple H For The “Curtain Call”
On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the infamous "Curtain Call" that happened in May of 1996, which was Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's last appearance in WWE before they left for WCW. Of course on that night, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, along with Hall and Nash, embraced in the middle of the ring at Madison Square Garden, breaking kayfabe in front of fans and infuriating wrestlers and officials backstage.