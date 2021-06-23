Cancel
Public Health

Vaccination remains key in fight against increasingly prevalent Delta variant

By Roger McDonough
kcpw.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, medical researchers and doctors from the University of Utah held a press conference to talk about an uptick in coronavirus infections in Utah, and to draw attention to the arrival in the state of the more-contagious Delta variant of the virus. The variant, first identified in India, was recently classified as a “variant of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the CDC estimates that it may now be responsible for nearly 10% of new COVID-19 infection in the U.S. At their press conference, the health experts said that the variant could be on its way to being the dominant form of the virus in Utah, and they reiterated the importance of vaccination to prevent the spread of the virus – and to prevent the emergence of new variants in the future.

