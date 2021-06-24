Cancel
Why The Blacklist's Dramatic Farewell To Liz Keen Was Super Unsatisfying

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 8 finale of The Blacklist, called "Konets." News that The Blacklist would be saying goodbye to none other than Megan Boone's Elizabeth Keen in the Season 8 finale broke days ahead of "Konets" hitting the airwaves, so it wasn't a question of if the finale would write a character out, but how. Unfortunately for any fans who were somehow holding out for a happy ending for Liz, The Blacklist delivered a tragic conclusion to her journey. And for me at least, it was incredibly unsatisfying.

