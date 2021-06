While some might say Trader Joe’s hits its peak in the fall and winter (and I have to agree, I do love anything that’s pumpkin-themed), I frequent TJ’s at an alarming rate during the summer. I’m busier, engaging in more food-themed events, more on-the-go, and overall, my tastes are just a little different. Oh, and my finances take a bit of a hit (thanks to happy hours, too many swimsuits, and all those summer weddings!), and Trader Joe’s always gets me a full cart of groceries on a budget I can actually suffice. Wondering what Trader Joe’s products I swear by every summer? You’ve come to the right place: