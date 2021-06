With six seasons of the anime adaptation of Yuki Midorikawa’s manga series Natsume’s Book of Friends out there, that’s a lot of good material to enjoy. Back on January 16th, 2021, we got to see the release of two OVAs in Japan that were put into theaters as a feature film to positive reviews by fans. Now, Funimation has revealed that they’ll be streaming the project as a feature film as well which is made up of the stories The Waking Rock and The Strange Visitor from the manga.