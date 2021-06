PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix didn't even hit 100° Wednesday, and people who work and play outside certainly noticed. The gauge at Sky Harbor recorded .17" of rain -- the second-wettest June 23 on record. "It feels great. Let the rain come," said Janice Pope, as she enjoyed the weather at Encanto Park with her granddaughters. "I loved it. I opened up my windows and the door and just loved it."