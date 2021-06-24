Voit's Walk-Off Lifts Yankees Past Royals in Another Comeback Victory

NEW YORK — From a debilitating loss to another triumphant comeback victory, the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night was a roller-coaster ride.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman continued to struggle in the top of the frame against the visiting Royals, loading the bases and walking in the game-tying run. After the go-ahead run came around to score, New York was flirting with a heartbreaking loss.

Then, the comeback kids struck again.

Gary Sánchez tied the game by ripping a solo shot to left with one out in the inning off right-hander Greg Holland. After a base hit from Giancarlo Stanton, pinch-runner Tyler Wade advanced to second on a wild pitch and came around to score on a walk-off double from Luke Voit.

Voit's RBI double, caroming off the top of the left-field wall, was the Yankees' sixth walk-off win of the season. Seven of New York's last eight wins have been come-from-behind victories.

New York struggled against Kansas City's pitching staff early on, leaving 10 runners on base over the course of the game. A rocky outing from Zack Britton in the top of the eighth allowed the Royals to storm in front, but a clutch two-run blast from Rougned Odor in the bottom of the frame put the Bombers in front.

Chapman allowed two runs to score in the ninth, the fourth time the closer has allowed a run to score over his last seven appearances. That's after the left-hander permitted only one run to score in his first 15 innings this season.

When the dust settled on Wednesday night, seven of the game's 11 runs had come across to score over the final two frames, one of the wackiest games that this team will play all season long.

