Bay Minette Police urge residents to sign up for life-saving Digital Siren app

Recent actions by law enforcement agencies in Northeast Michigan. This has been only lightly edited. CO Jesse Grzechowski responded to a personal injury vehicle accident while on ORV patrol in Alcona County. CO Grzechowski was the first to arrive on scene and observed the bottom of the vehicle’s engine compartment on fire. The driver was stuck in the vehicle while pinned up against a tree line in a ditch. The driver was conscious, breathing, and responsive, but needed immediate medical attention. The fire was extinguished by a deputy and CO Grzechowski was able to wedge the driver side door open enough to assess the driver’s injuries. First responders assisted and held the driver’s neck straight to support C-spine. While assessing the driver’s injuries, CO Grzechowski observed the driver’s breathing become labored. The driver went unconscious, started agonal breathing, and eventually lost a pulse. CO Grzechowski performed CPR with chest compressions while the paramedics prepared to extract the driver from the vehicle. CO Grzechowski assisted the paramedics in extracting the driver from the vehicle where he was put into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital. Within an hour of leaving the scene, CO Grzechowski was notified the driver was conscious, breathing normally, and recovering.