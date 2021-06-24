Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Bay Minette Police urge residents to sign up for life-saving Digital Siren app

By Cory Pippin
WPMI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — A brand new life-saving tool is now at the fingertips of Bay Minette Police officers as they protect the public. Digital Siren, created by the company Pursuit Alert, gives Bay Minette Police the ability to alert the public to life-threatening situations with the push of a button.

mynbc15.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Android#Digital Siren#Wpmi#Bay Minette Police#Pursuit Alert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Cars
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Minden, LAKPVI Newschannel 6

Minden police officer recognized for life-saving effort

MINDEN, La. – A Minden police officer is being recognized for saving the life of a suicidal man who was threatening to jump from a bridge overpass Wednesday night. According to a social media post by the Minden Police Association, Lt. Tokia Whiting-Harrison calmly talked the man away from the bridge’s ledge so that he could receive medical care.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

WATCH: Newark Police Officer Uses CPR To Save Life Of Unconscious Man, 29

The intense moment a Newark Police officer used CPR to save the life of an unconscious man over the weekend was caught on body camera footage. Newark Police Officer Claudia Martinez responded to the 500 block of Market Street and found the 29-year-old man unresponsive on the floor around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
WeatherWALA-TV FOX10

Digital Siren, app warns drivers of police chases

Bay Minette Police want you to download another app to your smartphone right now. It's called Digital Siren by Pursuit Alert technologies. On it's Facebook page, the department writes it's teaming up with the company to help people stay alert during emergencies. Basically, Digital Siren is a warning system...much like...
Tennessee StateKVUE

Tennessee police officer recognized for saving man's life in April

NORRIS, Tennessee — A Norris police officer received a letter of commendation on Friday for doing what he said was just a part of his job — saving another man's life. In April, Lt. David Campbell was dispatched to a home. When he arrived, he spotted a man who was unresponsive so he immediately started administering CPR. He had recently been trained on it, and officials said his actions made it possible to bring the man to a hospital and save him.
Cell PhonesWEAR

New app for Bay Minette residents alerts them of emergencies

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WEAR-TV) — Bay Minette Police are now using an app to alert residents about emergency response. The police department has unveiled the "Digital Siren" app made by Pursuit Alert technologies. The warning system allows law enforcement to send real-time critical messaging to mobile phones near an emergency...
Huntsville, ALWAAY-TV

Huntsville police officers receive life-saving equipment

The Huntsville Police Department is getting life-saving gear for all of its officers that will help protect them and citizens in Huntsville. Law enforcement are often the first ones to arrive at a scene, and now with a donation from Hometown Lenders they will have all the proper equipment to provide life-saving medical attention.
Law EnforcementParsons Sun

Mommy-mode to police-mode saves life of woman drowning

On Memorial Day weekend, Henderson County Sheriff Deputy Ashley Reed was off duty with her kids when she jumped in without hesitation to ultimately save a woman, who was lying face down in the water at a Gun Barrel City park. She jumped in using her instincts and quick thinking...
Berlin, MDWMDT.com

Local family thanks Berlin Police officer for life-saving efforts

BERLIN, Md. – A young boy and his family stopped by the Berlin Police Department to say thank you after an officer came to help their family. On Thursday, the Berlin Police Department posted this picture showing Lieutenant JD Lawson with Kendre Collick. We’re told the Collick family stopped by after Lieutenant Lawson had responded to Kendre’s residence earlier this year for a medical emergency. In that emergency, the officer provided life-saving aid.
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Five Bedford Police officers given life-saving award Monday afternoon

BEDFORD – Five Bedford Police officers were given a Life-Saving Award Monday afternoon for their efforts in saving 17-year old Maddie Lynch who was involved in a car accident on a snowy January afternoon this year. Bedford Police Major Jeremy Bridges, Captain Jesse Crane, Sgt. Blake Wade, and officers Kody...
Montmorency County, MIAlpena News

POLICE BLOTTER: Conservation officer saves life

Recent actions by law enforcement agencies in Northeast Michigan. This has been only lightly edited. CO Jesse Grzechowski responded to a personal injury vehicle accident while on ORV patrol in Alcona County. CO Grzechowski was the first to arrive on scene and observed the bottom of the vehicle’s engine compartment on fire. The driver was stuck in the vehicle while pinned up against a tree line in a ditch. The driver was conscious, breathing, and responsive, but needed immediate medical attention. The fire was extinguished by a deputy and CO Grzechowski was able to wedge the driver side door open enough to assess the driver’s injuries. First responders assisted and held the driver’s neck straight to support C-spine. While assessing the driver’s injuries, CO Grzechowski observed the driver’s breathing become labored. The driver went unconscious, started agonal breathing, and eventually lost a pulse. CO Grzechowski performed CPR with chest compressions while the paramedics prepared to extract the driver from the vehicle. CO Grzechowski assisted the paramedics in extracting the driver from the vehicle where he was put into an ambulance and transported to a nearby hospital. Within an hour of leaving the scene, CO Grzechowski was notified the driver was conscious, breathing normally, and recovering.
Slidell, LAWDSU

Slidell Police urge residents not to travel, report widespread flooding

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is urging residents not to drive as officers respond to widespread flooding across the city. According to Slidell Police, officers are doing everything they can to safely respond to calls. The department has called in additional resources and are deploying high water vehicles.
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

A life-saving donation: Foundation gifts police department 20 AEDs

The Hawaii Police Department this week received 20 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) from the Max and Yetta Karasik Family Foundation. The donation, which came through the Hilo Medical Center Foundation, includes 20 AEDs, training pads, cases and a four-year maintenance plan, according to the Hawaii Police Department. The donation is valued at just under $35,000.
Bay Minette, ALWPMI

Bay Minette Police looking for suspects in dealership burglary

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for the public’s help looking for two suspects on the run Monday. The Bay Minette Police Department said three people showed up at Chuck Stevens Dodge Dealership sometime between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday. “Basically they used a...
League City, TXPosted by
League City, Texas

Police Chief Saves Man's Life

A typical Wednesday morning in March turned into an unforgettable day for League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff. The events unfolded when he was driving to work and noticed what at first glance looked like the scene of an accident. A man was standing on the side of the road next to a white truck with its flashers on, parked near the intersection of SH 96 and South Shore Blvd. Chief Ratliff pulled over to check out the scene, and after a quick glance realized it wasn’t a car accident.