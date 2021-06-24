Cancel
Hastings, NE

Souris Valley opens up series in Hastings with win

By David Griek
NebraskaTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. — Souris Valley used a big fourth inning to pull away from Hastings and win the first half of a doubleheader, 7-2, on Wednesday night at Duncan Field. Hastings jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first inning, led by Ommar Jackson. The leadoff hitter was plunked by a Eric Wallington pitch and quickly stole second. After he moved to third on a ground out by Cole Dawson, Trevor Mattson drove him in with a single to right field. The Soddies would load the bases when a Wallington delivery got away from Sabre Dogs catcher, Cullen Hannigan, allowing Mattson to score the second run of the inning.

nebraska.tv
