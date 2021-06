The Colorado Rockies, seemingly, always allow hits to opposing pitchers. There’s a reason why we post this frequently on Twitter and other people have noticed too. On Baseball-Reference, they have tons of splits for batters but there’s one problem: They just list stats by position in the lineup and this includes pinch-hitters. For example, on Tuesday, for the San Diego Padres, outfielder Wil Myers started out the game on the bench but pinch-hit and hit in the 9th spot in the lineup, where a pitcher usually is.