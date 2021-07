(Oakland) Riverside girls track coach Jared Hoffman is a Griswold grad and guest #100 on the “Why I Coach” series. The thing he says he enjoys most about coaching is helping kids reach a potential that they may not have even realized they were capable of. While running for Griswold both Gary Bergstrom and Jane Chaillie left a mark on Hoffman. He says of Bergstrom, “Enthusiastic is one word I would use. He would get you ready to run your race and have a nice speech. We’d have a speech before every practice and on the bus before meets and then after meets. He was one of the more inspiring ones.”