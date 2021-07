Pitching is incredibly thin today. (Why does it feel like I always get stuck with days like this?) In any event, we can still find some value utilizing lesser-acknowledged factors like weather and shifts in league context. On the hitting side, there's plenty to like with Coors Field in play, there will be several games played at near-90 degrees, and there are some platoon advantages to, well, take advantage of, too. If you haven't yet read my primer on how weather can give you a massive edge in fantasy baseball, be sure to check that out now, as it will help provide context for my player evaluations each week.