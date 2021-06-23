in Longview, TX 75601, US

Cancel
Longview News-Journal
 13 days ago

Moring Estate Sale 1210 Maywood Longview Texas Wednesday - Saturday 9am-5pm • Sewing room with amazing fabric yarn and custom work room furniture • Hundreds of sewing supplies, baby lock, three sewing machines, tools • Lots of vintage toys vintage sports vintage books and memorabilia • Garage full • Two sets of nice oak chairs one has needlepoint seats • Small appliances kitchen full! • Fitz and Floyd boxed Christmas • Lots of quilting supplies and specialty tools • Patio full of furniture pots and tools • Lots of household supplies • King bedroom suit tell city • Story and Clark fabulous upright piano • Nice king hickory loveseat • Lots of vintage and mid-century modern • White painted furniture vintage full bedroom suit • Oak two piece desk L-shaped contemporary • China crystal silver • Dining room table and chairs More info/map! https://www.estatesales.net/TX/Longview/75604/2935059 Amanda Hight Estate Sales.

classified.news-journal.com
