Adolis Garcia's two-homer game powers Rangers over A's

In advance of tonight's game between the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers, 65% of the bets and 75% of the money is on the over, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for tonight's game is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. It has been a high-scoring series so far, as the two teams combined for 11 runs on Monday and 19 runs last night. Thus, it is not surprising to see the public pounding the over, which will have the books rooting for a low-scoring game. The over is 7-0 in Oakland's last seven games as a favorite, while the over has also cashed each of the last four times the Rangers have played a divisional opponent. The over has also cashed in the last four meetings between these teams. Tonight's pitching matchup is Oakland's James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.84) against Texas's Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.59).