Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Adolis Garcia's two-homer game powers Rangers over A's

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdolis Garcia belted two solo homers and Nate Lowe also went deep to lift the Texas Rangers to a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Jonah Heim ripped an RBI double and Brock Holt had a run-scoring single for the Rangers, who have won two of the first three contests of the four-game series.

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Cam Bedrosian
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Skye Bolt
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsanjosesun.com

Astros bid for two-game sweep of Rangers

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker enjoyed his 72nd birthday in grand style on Tuesday, thanks in large part to his All-Star middle infield tandem of Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve. After Correa belted a game-tying, opposite-field home run with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning, Altuvecranked a...
MLBwtaw.com

Altuve’s Grand Slam Walks Astros Over Rangers in 10

Jose Altuve belted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers last night, 6-3. Down 3-2, Altuve sent a DeMarcus Evans offering over the left field wall as the ‘Stros picked up their 11th win in their last 15 games.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game Thread #74: A’s at Rangers

The Oakland A’s had a disappointing trip to the Bronx, dropping two of three to the New York Yankees and watching a winnable opportunity slip away in both defeats. But today is a new day, and they’ll shake it off as they head down south to face a new opponent, the Texas Rangers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Adolis Garcia should not participate in the HR derby

We all know how electric Adolis Garcia is. If you watched any Texas Rangers games in the month of May, you’ve witnessed a player who could be special. There’s no denying the jolt he has provided to this team upon his arrival, revitalizing what was a mundane, rebuilding squad most of this season.
Arlington, TXfoxsportstexarkana.com

Rangers end 6-game skid with 8-3 win over Elvis and the A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino each hit three-run homers as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over Oakland. Kyle Gibson had another solid start pitching into the sixth inning Monday night. He is 5-0 and unbeaten in his last 15 starts overall. The loss for the A’s spoiled shortstop Elvis Andrus’ return to Texas. He was the Rangers shortstop for 12 seasons before being traded to the AL West rival just before spring training. Frankie Montas is 7-7 after giving up all the runs and both homers in his 5 2/3 innings.
MLBsemoball.com

Garcia extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Major league rookie home run leader Adolis Garcia went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers Fall To A's 5-1, Split Four-Game Series

The Texas Rangers were unable to secure their first series win since May 21-23, falling to the Oakland A's on Thursday by a score of 5-1. The Rangers fell behind early as the A's put up three runs on starter Kolby Allard in the first inning, who was able to get through six on Thursday. The Rangers southpaw allowed just one more run the rest of the way, which pleased manager Chris Woodward, who said Allard has struggled in the past to put rough innings behind him.
MLBwtaw.com

Garcia Homers Twice to Rally Rangers Past Athletics

The Texas Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics Wednesday night in Arlington. Adolis Garcia smacked home runs 18 and 19 for Texas, which came back from a 3-2 deficit in the sixth inning. The Rangers and A’s wrap up their four game series Thursday afternoon at...
MLBchatsports.com

Game #75: A’s ride early lead to 13-6 win over Rangers

In Monday’s series opener, the Texas Rangers scored five runs in the 1st inning and never looked back. On Tuesday, the Oakland A’s returned the favor. The A’s scored four runs in the 1st and nine by the end of the 3rd, en route to a 13-6 victory to even their series in Arlington. Oakland let things get interesting in the late innings, but then rallied for insurance in the 9th to put the game away.
Gamblingbettingpros.com

Early money 3/1 in favor of the over in the A's-Rangers matchup

In advance of tonight's game between the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers, 65% of the bets and 75% of the money is on the over, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for tonight's game is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. It has been a high-scoring series so far, as the two teams combined for 11 runs on Monday and 19 runs last night. Thus, it is not surprising to see the public pounding the over, which will have the books rooting for a low-scoring game. The over is 7-0 in Oakland's last seven games as a favorite, while the over has also cashed each of the last four times the Rangers have played a divisional opponent. The over has also cashed in the last four meetings between these teams. Tonight's pitching matchup is Oakland's James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.84) against Texas's Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.59).
MLBdarnews.com

Gibson 10 Ks, Gallo 2 HRs for Rangers in 8-0 win over Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Kyle Gibson showed the Kansas City Royals what an anomaly his opening-day start against them was, and just how good he has been for the Texas Rangers the rest of this season. Joey Gallo sent balls nearly 900 feet with two big swings. Gibson had a...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers Rookie Adolis García Elected As Finalist For MLB All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers rookie sensation Adolis García has been elected as one of nine finalists for the three American League starting outfield spots in this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced this morning. García ranked fifth among AL outfielders in the "Phase 1" fan voting...
MLBfoxsportstexarkana.com

Adolis Garcia elected as AL All-Star outfield finalist

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers has been elected as one of nine finalists for the three American League starting outfield spots in the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at Denver’s Coors Field. Major League Baseball made the announcement this morning.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia named American League All-Star finalist

Don’t look now, but the Texas Rangers have an All-Star finalist in the outfield. Rookie Adolis Garcia was named as one of nine American League All-Star finalists on Sunday for the three starting outfield spots. Garcia ranked fifth among American League outfielders in the Phase 1 fan voting with 879,989...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/29/2021

Texas Rangers (30-48) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-33) June 29, 2021 9:40 pm EDT. The Line: Oakland Athletics -180 / Texas Rangers +166; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Texas Rangers and the Oakland A’s meet in an AL West division matchup in MLB action from RingCentral Coliseum...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.