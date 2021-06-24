Cancel
Saint Helena, CA

Water issues require decisive action

By Jay McKinnon
Napa Valley Register
 5 days ago

As a director of Water Audit California, I was bemused to read the response of the city of St. Helena’s attorney to our litigation ("Water Audit California sues St. Helena over water management" June 19). It is ironic that the attorney alleges that we were fishing for information for future litigation, when in fact the city provoked this lawsuit by refusing to provide the information it promised in our February 2021 Joint Statement. (This document is available in full at the Water Audit California website.)

napavalleyregister.com
