Top Road Tripping Top During The Pandemic

Compared with last year, holidays are set to be a lot freer in 2021, with domestic coronavirus travel restrictions in states across America having been lifted in time for the summer. Unfortunately, foreign travel to vacation hotspots is still limited for people who have not been fully vaccinated. It’s looking as though road trips will be the way forward for the time being.

There’s so much to see and do on an American road trip, whether you stay in your own state or hop across borders. Still, there are considerations you’ll have to keep in mind during your journey if you want to keep yourself and others as safe as possible.

Is it safe?

Road tripping is not entirely devoid of risk. There will be times you’ll come into contact with the general public, and you need to be prepared to put safety first in those situations. Plus, local restrictions may differ from place to place, meaning that you’ll have to be savvy if you want to avoid heading into an area that requires you to quarantine.

Planning a safe road trip during COVID-19

A big part of planning a safe road trip is finding the right vehicle to travel in. You could simply take your car, but bear in mind that with a well-kitted out campervan , you’ll have everything you need not just to get from A to B, and to stay the night without having to venture into public places.

If you want to go down the campervan path, make sure the van you get for your trip has everything you require, including a plumbing system and kitchen facilities, it’s a good idea to do your research. Or, you could even consider taking on the challenge of converting a van yourself.

Now that you have a mode of transport sorted, to have the safest possible road trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, you should also follow these three top tips.

1. Be diligent, but flexible

Any successful road trip requires a certain amount of preparation. Given the current state of restrictions, that’s even more essential now than usual. For one thing, you need to find out if you’ll be required to do any testing or isolating before or after your trip. For another, it’s far less likely these days that you’ll be able to rock up to a campsite without a reservation.

However, while planning diligently is important, you’ll also need to be adaptable. You might find that some of your destinations are busier than expected. If that’s something you’d rather avoid, be ready to go off in search of an alternative adventure.

2. Don’t move about too much

You might enjoy staying in different parts of the country each night of your trip. But, that’s not ideal when frequent movement means accelerating the spread of a highly contagious virus. When you get yourself set up on a campsite, aim to stay there for a few days.

If anything, that just means more opportunity to explore a new place. Try and find an area that’s full of natural beauty, with plenty of hikes on offer, forests to venture into, and coastlines to follow. You never know what you might learn about a location if you spend more time there.

3. Prioritize good packing

Good packing is pretty essential right now. Not only do you need to remember to bring all of your usual camping equipment, clothing, and any other items on your kit list, you’ll also need to bring products that will help you stay safe.

In addition to plenty of food and water to prevent additional visits to local stores, it’s also a good idea to bring a pack of spare face masks and your own sanitizing products. You’ll be glad of them if health and safety aren’t up to scratch in any of the areas you visit.

Are you ready for your trip?

Now that you have your route planned out and everything packed away in your car or campervan, you should be ready to hit the road. Just remember to put safety first throughout the trip. If you do, you’ll be well on your way to having an awesome vacation, and with minimal risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus.

