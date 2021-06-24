Sponsored: Does Delta-8 THC Get You High?

In the last few months, sales of Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8 THC) have been through the roof. Delta-8 THC comes from the cannabis sativa plant, which produces hemp and marijuana. People have said it has similar physiological effects as Delta-9, however, it is less potent and creates a high while still leaving the individual clear-headed. Some users have reported that it induces lower levels of paranoia and anxiety. There are many online stores selling products that contain Delta-8 THC in the UK. It is rare you will find Delta-8 THC in significant concentrations. This results in some confusion around Delta-8 THC. Differences between delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC While Delta-8 THC may be a good alternative to Delta-9 THC, there are still some differences between them. The main difference is due to the location of a critical chemical bond. Delta-9 THC and delta-8 THC both contain double bonds in their molecular chain. Delta-9 THC has the bond on the 9th carbon chain. On the other hand, delta-8 THC contains double bonds that bond on the 8th carbon chain. RELATED ARTICLE: CBD vs THC – know the differences CONTINUE READING While this is a subtle contrast, it has noticeable effects on how the body’s endocannabinoid receptors bind and respond to the molecule. Delta-8 THC is also more stable. Delta-9 THC is easily oxidised to turn into cannabinol (CBN) or delta-8 THC. Delta-8 also promotes a longer shelf life and is half the strength of delta-9 THC. Dividing the cannabis industry The popularity of delta-8 THC is also leading to a divide in the cannabis industry on the marijuana and hemp sides. Some consumers say it is an alternative for those looking for an intoxicating high without the stress and frustration resulting from consuming these highly potent THC supplements. Others speculate that delta-8…