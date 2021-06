When you buy eggs from Trader Joe's, or any store for that matter, chances are one of the first things you do is check if there are any broken ones, or at the very least check if the expiration date is within a reasonable time frame. But once you pay for your eggs and bring them home, it's likely you're not thinking about what's going to happen to all the other broken or almost-expired eggs you left behind at the store. This, however, is something Trader Joe's places a great deal of importance on, as Planet Forward shared. Unlike most grocery stores, Trader Joe's donates "100% of food that is not fit for sale, but safe for consumption. This includes items like day-of expiring foods, dented cereal boxes, cartons of eggs that may have a single cracked egg, and pieces of misshapen produce."