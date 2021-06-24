Yankees 6, Royals 5: A victorious round of Bullpen Hot Potato
Days pass, spring turns to summer, and the season flies by, and still, the story stays the same. In a game that quite literally begged to be a blowout win, it looked like the Yankees were going to squander a small army of baserunners and waste a solid start by Michael King, as they trailed 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. A stunning two-run home run by Rougned Odor appeared to change the entire story, though ... until a meltdown by Aroldis Chapman flipped the script again. However, a big ninth-inning rally flipped the script one final time, as the Yankees somehow won an ugly game by a score of 6-5.