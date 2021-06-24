Yankees 6, Royals 5: A victorious round of Bullpen Hot Potato

“I never say it can’t get worse,” — Buddy Bell The Royals’ losing streak continued on Wednesday afternoon, as the bullpen coughed up a late lead — resulting in a 6-5 loss to the Tigers. It’s the second time Detroit has swept Kansas City before the All-Star break. Despite its loss last night, Kansas City received excellent news before Tuesday’s game that Adalberto Mondesi had been reinstated from the injured list. On Wednesday, he made his first start since June 1st. In the bottom of second, Mondesi made up for lost time by crushing a 1-2 pitch into the fountains in left-center field. The ball traveled an estimated 445 feet at 107.7 mph. On the mound for the Royals was Brady Singer, who was making his 14th start of the season. After a painless first inning, Singer ran into some trouble in the top half of the second. Following a lead-off single and a double, the right-hander faced a difficult situation with no outs. However, he recorded the next three outs without allowing a run to cross.