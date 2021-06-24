Oli London Faces Backlash After Coming Out as "Non-Binary Korean"

Non-binary influencer Oli London said that they "feel Korean" in a June 28 video after getting a whopping 18 surgeries to make themselves look more like Park Jimin from K-Pop group BTS. "I identify with the Korean community," they said. "Maybe they will accept me more now because I have 'the look.' Maybe people will think I'm actually Korean, which will make me really happy. They can see how much I love their culture. This is the extreme length that I have gone to because I love Korea so much." London even mentioned the "Butter" singer. "I just want to make Jimin proud as well," the influencer continued. "Jimin is my ultimate idol and I want him to...