Oli London Faces Backlash After Coming Out as "Non-Binary Korean"
Oli London – a singer and influencer known to have received numerous surgeries to resemble BTS‘ Jimin – is facing backlash after coming out as “non-binary Korean.”. “This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean,” the British creative took to Twitter to make the announcement with an image of the national Korean flag altered with the colors of the rainbow. “Thank you for the overwhelming support, it was so hard for me to come out as Them/they/kor/ean.” After a series of tweets including some referring to South Korea as their “homeland,” followers have criticized Oli’s behavior as offensive.hypebae.com