At the end of last year, Tetris Effect: Connected arrived as an expanded version of the acclaimed Tetris Effect, released back in 2018, but unlike that one, exclusive to PC and PS4, this new edition landed being Xbox exclusive and was available on Game Pass from the day of Xbox Series X / S release. Now the exclusivity comes to an end and Resonair, the developer of Tetsuya Mizuguchi, its creator, has announced that from july, on a date yet to be determined, we can enjoy Tetris Effect: Connect on any platform. And more specifically on PS4, PS5 (via backward compatibility, not native), Steam and the Epic Games Store. Moreover, the holders of the original may upgrade to this one for free.