Two people bitten by a dog in their hotel room Friday afternoon needed a medical helicopter transport to WellSpan York Hospital, according to police. Chambersburg Police Dept. officers responded to Econo Lodge, 1095 Wayne Avenue, at 1:45 p.n. Friday for a report of a dog bite. There they found two individuals with bites serious enough to warrant an air transport. Both received medical assistance on the scene as emergency responders waited for the arrival of medical helicopters.