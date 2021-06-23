‘STRIDE’ Multiplayer Alpha Launches With ‘Infection Mode’ Tag

Race to the top and become the best kart racer in BOOM KARTS - a fast paced online multiplayer PVP racing game! REAL TIME ARCADE MULTIPLAYER RACING! Enter the world of Boom Karts and battle it out online against your friends and players from all around the world! Get behind the wheel and race around a variety of tracks in this arcade karting game. The races are in real time so you will always be right in the frantic action! DRIFT, BOOST & WIN! Master the art of drifting to become a pro racer! Charge up your nitro tanks by maintaining a long drift and activate a nitro boost that blasts you ahead of the competition. A skilled driver can use precise timing to deploy even more powerful nitro boosts. POWER UP YOUR GAME Perfect driving is not enough - take out the competition with a wide arsenal of bombs, soap bars, chili peppers and other crazy weapons and power-up items. Discover layer upon layer of playstyles and countermoves as you find new creative ways to ruin someone's race. CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS IN PVP MODE Create your own custom lobbies where you can pit your skills against your friends in frantic PVP kart races. In Boom Karts, you have control over your custom games. Easily create your lobby and choose which track you race on, how many laps, the amount of players and even which power ups will show up during the race! Take your karting to the next level! CUSTOMIZABLE KARTS AND AVATARS! Create your own racer style by using a combination of outfits, accessories and kart skins. Choose from helmets, hats, t-shirts or a variety of other accessories to make your avatar stand out from the crowd then pick your favourite kart skin to race in. Unlock even more just by playing the game and opening chests. Find the driver style that suits you! COLLECT & UNLOCK A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT KARTS! Collect blueprints to unlock new karts for you to race in! Each kart you unlock has different stats and upgrades. Which kart will be perfect for your driving style? Find your favorite kart by unlocking & driving them all! GAME FEATURES Boom Karts is a free-to-play arcade kart racing game - an online multiplayer racer that will keep you on the edge of your seat! • ONLINE ARCADE PVP RACES! - Race in real time against players from all around the world! • UPGRADABLE PARTS! – Upgrade your engine, tires or suspension and discover a large variety of other upgradable parts to unlock for each kart! Some upgrades will have unexpected surprises! • CUSTOMIZATION! - Choose how your kart and racing avatar appear, pick from a wide range of combinations of clothes/colours and accessories. Drive your way! • FAST PACED! - Quick races allow you to pick up and play instantly; get your thrill of speed at any moment with quick matchmaking! • POWER UPS! - Boost yourself or hinder your opponents with a wide variety of fun power ups that can turn the tide of races! •UNLOCKABLES – Unlock new driver customizations and find blueprints to unlock new karts to upgrade and drive! How will your driver look and which kart will you choose to drive? • CHALLENGES - Need to test yourself? Race on the challenge tracks where you beat the clock, race against a ghost or be challenged to drift over a 1000m! Earn prizes for beating the challenges! Ready... Set... BOOM! Boom Karts is a free-to-play online kart racing game where speed is the goal! Beat your opponents to the podium or tackle the challenges to earn your bragging rights. Challenge your friends in online multiplayer games with custom lobbies. Upgrade and customize your karts and avatar with items earned through game play. If you have any issues or need any assistance then please email our support team at: https://www.fingersoft.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoomKarts/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoomKarts Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boom.karts/ Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fingersoft Terms of Use: https://fingersoft.com/eula-web/ Privacy Policy: https://fingersoft.com/privacy-policy/