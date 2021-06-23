Cancel
Video Games

‘STRIDE’ Multiplayer Alpha Launches With ‘Infection Mode’ Tag

By Ben Lang
Road to VR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Joy Way today launched a surprise multiplayer alpha for its STRIDE VR parkour action game. The new mode, called ‘STRIDE.net’ is available free to current owners of the game and offers up an ‘infection mode’ which works like a high stakes game of tag. The original Stride launched on...

www.roadtovr.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Halo Infinite will add new maps, modes and items after launch

343 Industries confirms that the iterative release of Halo Infinite is just the beginning when it comes to how the game’s features will change over time. In addition to gaining additional maps and modes as expected from past entries, the latest in the Long Run Shooter series, the 343 states that new weapons and other equipment will be introduced in the future.
Video Gamescomicon.com

Xbox Announces ‘Halo Infinite’ Will Have Free 2 Play Multiplayer, Launches Holiday 2022

Xbox and 343 Studios got a chance to premiere the multiplayer of their upcoming Halo Infinite franchise, along with one of the biggest announcements at E3: that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free to play for all players on Xbox platforms. After being delayed a year ago for what fans considered quite disappointing graphics, this is perhaps the best news that could have been presented to fans, as they’ll have a chance to try the game out and see whether they’re interested in Halo Infinite’s campaign.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Boom Karts -Multiplayer Racing

Race to the top and become the best kart racer in BOOM KARTS - a fast paced online multiplayer PVP racing game! REAL TIME ARCADE MULTIPLAYER RACING! Enter the world of Boom Karts and battle it out online against your friends and players from all around the world! Get behind the wheel and race around a variety of tracks in this arcade karting game. The races are in real time so you will always be right in the frantic action! DRIFT, BOOST & WIN! Master the art of drifting to become a pro racer! Charge up your nitro tanks by maintaining a long drift and activate a nitro boost that blasts you ahead of the competition. A skilled driver can use precise timing to deploy even more powerful nitro boosts. POWER UP YOUR GAME Perfect driving is not enough - take out the competition with a wide arsenal of bombs, soap bars, chili peppers and other crazy weapons and power-up items. Discover layer upon layer of playstyles and countermoves as you find new creative ways to ruin someone's race. CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS IN PVP MODE Create your own custom lobbies where you can pit your skills against your friends in frantic PVP kart races. In Boom Karts, you have control over your custom games. Easily create your lobby and choose which track you race on, how many laps, the amount of players and even which power ups will show up during the race! Take your karting to the next level! CUSTOMIZABLE KARTS AND AVATARS! Create your own racer style by using a combination of outfits, accessories and kart skins. Choose from helmets, hats, t-shirts or a variety of other accessories to make your avatar stand out from the crowd then pick your favourite kart skin to race in. Unlock even more just by playing the game and opening chests. Find the driver style that suits you! COLLECT & UNLOCK A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT KARTS! Collect blueprints to unlock new karts for you to race in! Each kart you unlock has different stats and upgrades. Which kart will be perfect for your driving style? Find your favorite kart by unlocking & driving them all! GAME FEATURES Boom Karts is a free-to-play arcade kart racing game - an online multiplayer racer that will keep you on the edge of your seat! • ONLINE ARCADE PVP RACES! - Race in real time against players from all around the world! • UPGRADABLE PARTS! – Upgrade your engine, tires or suspension and discover a large variety of other upgradable parts to unlock for each kart! Some upgrades will have unexpected surprises! • CUSTOMIZATION! - Choose how your kart and racing avatar appear, pick from a wide range of combinations of clothes/colours and accessories. Drive your way! • FAST PACED! - Quick races allow you to pick up and play instantly; get your thrill of speed at any moment with quick matchmaking! • POWER UPS! - Boost yourself or hinder your opponents with a wide variety of fun power ups that can turn the tide of races! •UNLOCKABLES – Unlock new driver customizations and find blueprints to unlock new karts to upgrade and drive! How will your driver look and which kart will you choose to drive? • CHALLENGES - Need to test yourself? Race on the challenge tracks where you beat the clock, race against a ghost or be challenged to drift over a 1000m! Earn prizes for beating the challenges! Ready... Set... BOOM! Boom Karts is a free-to-play online kart racing game where speed is the goal! Beat your opponents to the podium or tackle the challenges to earn your bragging rights. Challenge your friends in online multiplayer games with custom lobbies. Upgrade and customize your karts and avatar with items earned through game play. If you have any issues or need any assistance then please email our support team at: https://www.fingersoft.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BoomKarts/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoomKarts Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boom.karts/ Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fingersoft Terms of Use: https://fingersoft.com/eula-web/ Privacy Policy: https://fingersoft.com/privacy-policy/
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Overwatch 2 Multiplayer Matches Will Be 5v5

Overwatch 2 Updates: Developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch is a multiplayer first-person shooter game that allows players to select from various characters with unique abilities. The players play against each other in teams of six, with two teams battling each other on a map, trying to complete specific...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Tetris Effect: Connected multiplayer expansion adds spectator mode this summer

Tetris Effect's multiplayer gets an expansion this summer. It adds spectator mode and cross-platform multiplayer as Tetris Effect: Connected launches on PlayStation 4 late July. Cross-platform multiplayer applies to ranked match, friend match and multiplayer leaderboards. There is no cross-platform progress or saves, and you can turn cross-platform play off...
Soccergetnews.info

Dice Bash Succeeds In Launching 3 Sophisticated Multiplayer Apps In One Week

Dice Bash is all set to accomplish their most significant feat yet: the launch of three gaming apps in the same week. Juggling three multiplayer apps and making them ready for launch within a year has been challenging, especially when they started last June 2020 amid the global Covid crisis. The apps are now available on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.
Video GamesGamasutra

Get started with testing multiplayer games

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Game’s features not working, UI not displaying the content properly for the device’s resolution and operating system, inactive...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Advance Wars 1 + 2 remakes will feature online multiplayer mode

Little by little we are learning more details of what was undoubtedly one of the great announcements of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021. A surprise guest that filled us with nostalgia and made us travel back in time many years ago, to when the console to which we were addicted Game Boy Advance. The announcement in question is Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, the remake of two of the greats Strategy games of all times. Among the new information that we have learned today is the identity of its developer, WayForward, and the existence of a new online multiplayer mode, an unprecedented option in the originals, where to play with our friends we had to pass the console to each other each turn (unless we were one of the lucky holders of un cable link). What a good times.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

The Long Dark Multiplayer - Does it Have Co-Op or Multiplayer?

The Long Dark has always been a singleplayer only game that heavily emphasises just how lonely it must feel to survive in the wilderness, in spite of nature, but could there ever be The Long Dark multiplayer?. After too many newcomers to the game kept asking whether there would ever...
Video Gamesitch.io

"Cyber Runner" Multiplayer Update!

The Cyber Runner update for Glitch Assassin is the biggest and most exciting DLC so far! The update brings players much anticipated multiplayer game modes such as Team Deathmatch, 1v1 showdown, free for all and a 4 player Co-Op survival mode. Play tactically in PvP game modes, making use of...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Critical Ops Launches a new Lone Wolf Mode

Critical Ops, the free to play team-based FPS has been doing very nicely for itself since it launched. It’s already been downloaded 96 million times across mobile platforms, and it’s making some noise in the eSports arena as well. And now it’s been updated with a story-driven new PvP mode called Lone Wolf.
Video Gamesbrickfanatics.com

Multiplayer mode detailed for LEGO Super Mario

LEGO Super Mario players will soon be able to invite a friend as the interactive sets and app add a multiplayer mode to the mix for the summer 2021 models. Alongside the reveal of the summer 2021 LEGO Super Mario expansion packs, the theme will also be allowing builders to team up with the Mario and Luigi controller figures. The multiplayer mode, which was first spotted on the box for 71387 Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, will arrive just in time for the newly revealed range of sets.
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘Myst’ VR Remake Planned for Launch on PC This Summer (including non-VR mode)

Myst (2020) developer Cyan Worlds announced today that its VR remake of the game is finally due to launch on PC later this Summer. The VR remake of Myst launched initially on Oculus Quest late last year. At the time it was clear that the game would eventually come to PC as Cyan Worlds had already published a Steam store page for the game. Granted, it wasn’t known exactly when the game would actually launch on Steam.
Video Gamesitch.io

Version 1.0.21 - Better Multiplayer

After a bunch of beta testing, it's time to release the new networking code for everyone. There are still rare desyncs, but the game is able to recover from them, and I hope to hunt down the last few issues soon. Preview info of saved games. Much faster checking of...
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Battlefield 2042’s secret multiplayer modes have been leaked

Respected Battlefield 2042 leaker, Tom Henderson, has dropped some juicy new details about the classified game modes in a recent video. After jaw-dropping E3 gameplay reveals, it’s safe to say that Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. Fans are heralding it as a return to Battlefield’s roots; all-out warfare, massive-scale maps, and levels of chaotic destruction never before seen.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Multiplayer Was Cancelled

After the dismal response of Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix is now hoping to fix things with a new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game being developed by Eidos Montreal. When the game was revealed for the first time, many fans wondered if it will follow the same model as Marvel’s Avengers. However, it was clarified that Guardians of the Galaxy will be a Single-player narrative adventure experience for gamers.