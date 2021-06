More firefighters are slated to arrive in Manley Hot Springs today to start working on the pair of lightning-caused fires burning about a quarter mile apart south of the Tanana River. One of the five firefighting hand crews arriving in Alaska from the Lower 48 Thursday afternoon are reserved for the Dry Creek Fire (#195) and the Zitziana River Fire (#197). A handful of firefighters are already assessing the location of a cabin to the north of the fire near the Zitzana River and Native allotments along the Tanana River. They’ll use this information to formulate a plan to protect these sites using existing natural barriers such as sloughs to supplement firefighters’ hard work. The Zitziana River Fire is about two miles south of the cabin and about 3.5 mile miles west of the nearest Native allotment along the Tanana River. Neither fire is immediately threatening either site.