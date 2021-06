It's been a rocky rookie season so far for Bobby Dalbec, but the young slugger is starting to find his stride at the plate. Dalbec led the Boston Red Sox to a 7-1 win Saturday vs. the Kansas City Royals with a 3-for-3 performance that included his ninth home run of the year and three RBI. Over his last eight games, the Red Sox first baseman is 11-for-30 (.367) with three homers, two triples and a double.