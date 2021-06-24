Cancel
Frederick Mayoral Candidates Take Part In Forum Wed. Night

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 5 days ago

Frederick, Md (KM) The candidates running for Mayor of Frederick participated in an on-line forum Wednesday night, addressing a number of issues. One was violence crime, particularly in the downtown area. Former Mayor and Democratic candidate Jennifer Dougherty called for more community policing. She said patrol vehicles are important, but there’s also a need police officers on foot and bicycles so they can move around quickly. “This is what stops crime. This is what residents are asking for. And the fact that we’re not listening to them is a problem,” she said.

