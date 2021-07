I am back with my daily picks for the NBA Playoffs player props! Last week I went a perfect 3-0 on the player props and I hope we can cash again tonight. It has been an interesting NBA Playoffs thus far, to say the least. There have been key injuries to the best players in every series. As a result, key role players have to step up in their absence. Tonight, the Hawks visit the Bucks for Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals, and I have three player props picks! Let me dive right into it!