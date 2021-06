The Nationals’ series in Philadelphia was technically only two games, but it felt like an entire week of intrigue was bottled up in the miniseries. First, Phillies Manager Joe Girardi’s obsession with having Max Scherzer checked for illegal substances on his person while tossing five solid innings in Tuesday’s 3-2 win was at best out-of-control gamesmanship and at worst obnoxious pettiness. But at least nobody in Philly is discussing how this team is under .500 almost half way through the season. The second half of last week’s two-step offered up drama on the field as the Nats rallied from 5-0, 9-5, and 12-11 deficits to prevail 13-12.