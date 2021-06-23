Major Fair Events and Theme Announced
BLACKFOOT - Hungry for summer entertainment? Get ready to “Eat It Up” with the Grandstand entertainment at the Eastern Idaho State Fair! On Wednesday, June 23, EISF manager Brandon Bird announced the Grandstand entertainment at a special Media Day event held in Idaho Falls. In addition to exciting daytime events, including the Pari-Mutuel & Indian Relay Races, barrel racing and horse pulling, the 2021 Grandstand Night Show lineup will delight, thrill and dazzle audiences at the fair.www.idahofallsmagazine.com