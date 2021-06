Three area teams took care of business away from their home digs on Tuesday. South Point scored four runs in the first, tacking on another in the second and two more in the fourth to run away with a 7-2 win over Pisgah. Jackson Risk led the way, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while sophomore David Nicks was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs. Camden Ashe was 2-for-4 with a triple.