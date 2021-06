Kelso will be looking for a new head baseball coach in the coming weeks, after longtime coach Tom D’Aboy announced his resignation last Friday. “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for awhile,” D’Aboy said Tuesday. “It’s a personal decision. I’ve loved my seven years as the head coach here. I’ve really enjoyed it, and I got to coach some really great kids and be involved with some great parents and an awesome coaching staff.