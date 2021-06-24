Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M’s 5-2

Well, it’s Groundhog Day... again... and that must mean the Colorado Rockies are on the road trying to avoid getting swept in a lost series. The Rockies carried winning efforts late into each of their first two games against the Milwaukee Brewers, only to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory via bullpen implosions. Now the Rockies look to avoid a sweep before heading home to Coors Field. Prior to today’s game, LHP Ben Bowden has been optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. RHP Antonio Santos has been recalled.