Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M’s 5-2

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) - Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.

