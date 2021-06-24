Cancel
Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG -- Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apply Daily's final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city's newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security - another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

