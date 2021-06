When you want to pick up some great store-bought ice cream, you have your work cut out for you. So many great products line shelves, and ice creams like Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core or Serendipity's Humble Pie all make for amazing dessert experiences. No one can deny these crowd-pleasing flavors can top off any meal, but sometimes, you want to explore new ice cream boundaries. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a new ice cream that can compete with the best frozen desserts out there and might end up as your new go-to treat.